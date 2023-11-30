How to Watch the South Carolina Upstate vs. Samford Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Samford Bulldogs (4-2) look to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Carolina Upstate vs. Samford Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans score an average of 57.3 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 57.2 the Bulldogs give up.
- South Carolina Upstate has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 57.2 points.
- Samford is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 57.3 points.
- The 61.5 points per game the Bulldogs record are 8.8 fewer points than the Spartans allow (70.3).
- When South Carolina Upstate gives up fewer than 61.5 points, it is 3-1.
- The Bulldogs are making 40% of their shots from the field, 2.1% lower than the Spartans concede to opponents (42.1%).
- The Spartans shoot 39.4% from the field, just 3.3% higher than the Bulldogs allow.
South Carolina Upstate Leaders
- Trinity Johnson: 6.6 PTS, 6 AST, 2.1 STL, 17.8 FG%
- AC Markham: 7.3 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 71.4 3PT% (5-for-7)
- Isabell West: 10.4 PTS, 61.7 FG%
- Rebekah Gordon: 10.6 PTS, 45.3 FG%
- Dakota Reeves: 8 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (20-for-53)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Carolina Upstate Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 58-53
|G.B. Hodge Center
|11/24/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|L 71-64
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|11/25/2023
|North Florida
|W 73-60
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|11/30/2023
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|-
|Ramsey Center
|12/9/2023
|Furman
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.