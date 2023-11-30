The Samford Bulldogs (4-2) look to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina Upstate vs. Samford Scoring Comparison

  • The Spartans score an average of 57.3 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 57.2 the Bulldogs give up.
  • South Carolina Upstate has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 57.2 points.
  • Samford is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 57.3 points.
  • The 61.5 points per game the Bulldogs record are 8.8 fewer points than the Spartans allow (70.3).
  • When South Carolina Upstate gives up fewer than 61.5 points, it is 3-1.
  • The Bulldogs are making 40% of their shots from the field, 2.1% lower than the Spartans concede to opponents (42.1%).
  • The Spartans shoot 39.4% from the field, just 3.3% higher than the Bulldogs allow.

South Carolina Upstate Leaders

  • Trinity Johnson: 6.6 PTS, 6 AST, 2.1 STL, 17.8 FG%
  • AC Markham: 7.3 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 71.4 3PT% (5-for-7)
  • Isabell West: 10.4 PTS, 61.7 FG%
  • Rebekah Gordon: 10.6 PTS, 45.3 FG%
  • Dakota Reeves: 8 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (20-for-53)

South Carolina Upstate Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 South Carolina State W 58-53 G.B. Hodge Center
11/24/2023 Detroit Mercy L 71-64 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
11/25/2023 North Florida W 73-60 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
11/30/2023 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center
12/5/2023 @ Western Carolina - Ramsey Center
12/9/2023 Furman - G.B. Hodge Center

