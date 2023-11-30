Can we count on Sebastian Aho lighting the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes play the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Aho stats and insights

  • In five of 18 games this season, Aho has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has scored one goal versus the Islanders this season in one game (five shots).
  • Aho has picked up five assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 9.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Aho recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 19:25 Away W 4-1
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 20:04 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 19:07 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 21:01 Home W 4-2
11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:34 Home L 3-1
11/11/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 17:13 Away W 4-0
11/10/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 17:40 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 20:49 Home W 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 20:53 Away W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.