Mark Williams and his Charlotte Hornets teammates take on the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Williams put up 12 points and 12 rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 115-91 loss against the Knicks.

If you'd like to place a bet on Williams' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mark Williams Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.4 12.7 Rebounds 9.5 10.2 11.5 Assists -- 1.3 1.4 PRA -- 24.9 25.6 PR -- 23.6 24.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Williams's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mark Williams Insights vs. the Nets

Williams has taken 8.1 shots per game this season and made 5.4 per game, which account for 8.9% and 12.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

Williams' opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 101.1 possessions per game, while his Hornets average 102.8 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Nets are ranked 19th in the NBA, allowing 113.9 points per contest.

On the boards, the Nets have given up 44.1 rebounds per contest, which puts them 14th in the league.

Giving up 24.5 assists per game, the Nets are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mark Williams vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 23 18 7 1 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.