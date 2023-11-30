For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, is Jordan Martinook a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Jordan Martinook score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Martinook stats and insights

Martinook is yet to score through 21 games this season.

He has taken four shots in one game against the Islanders this season, but has not scored.

Martinook has no points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are conceding 65 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Martinook recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:52 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:10 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:14 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 14:34 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:21 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:57 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:41 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 15:52 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:23 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:05 Away W 4-3 OT

Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

