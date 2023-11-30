Player prop bet odds for Sebastian Aho, Mathew Barzal and others are listed when the Carolina Hurricanes host the New York Islanders at PNC Arena on Thursday (at 7:30 PM ET).

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Aho is Carolina's top contributor with 19 points. He has five goals and 14 assists this season.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Nov. 28 0 2 2 6 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Lightning Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 vs. Oilers Nov. 22 0 1 1 0 vs. Penguins Nov. 18 1 1 2 5

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Seth Jarvis has 18 points (0.9 per game), scoring nine goals and adding nine assists.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Nov. 28 1 0 1 2 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 26 0 2 2 0 vs. Lightning Nov. 24 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers Nov. 22 1 1 2 3 vs. Penguins Nov. 18 2 1 3 3

Teuvo Teravainen Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Teuvo Teravainen has 10 goals and six assists for Carolina.

Teravainen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Nov. 28 0 1 1 2 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 26 0 1 1 5 vs. Lightning Nov. 24 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers Nov. 22 1 1 2 1 vs. Penguins Nov. 18 0 2 2 2

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Mathew Barzal Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Barzal is an offensive leader for New York with 19 points (0.9 per game), with six goals and 13 assists in 21 games (playing 18:59 per game).

Barzal Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Nov. 28 1 2 3 4 vs. Flyers Nov. 25 0 0 0 3 at Senators Nov. 24 1 0 1 3 vs. Flyers Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 at Flames Nov. 18 1 0 1 2

Noah Dobson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

Noah Dobson is a leading scorer for New York with 18 total points this season. He has scored six goals and added 12 assists in 21 games.

Dobson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Nov. 28 0 2 2 2 vs. Flyers Nov. 25 0 0 0 2 at Senators Nov. 24 0 1 1 0 vs. Flyers Nov. 22 0 0 0 1 at Flames Nov. 18 0 1 1 2

