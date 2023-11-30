Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Islanders on November 30, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Sebastian Aho, Mathew Barzal and others are listed when the Carolina Hurricanes host the New York Islanders at PNC Arena on Thursday (at 7:30 PM ET).
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Aho is Carolina's top contributor with 19 points. He has five goals and 14 assists this season.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Nov. 28
|0
|2
|2
|6
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 18
|1
|1
|2
|5
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Seth Jarvis has 18 points (0.9 per game), scoring nine goals and adding nine assists.
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 26
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 22
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 18
|2
|1
|3
|3
Teuvo Teravainen Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Teuvo Teravainen has 10 goals and six assists for Carolina.
Teravainen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 22
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 18
|0
|2
|2
|2
NHL Props Today: New York Islanders
Mathew Barzal Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Barzal is an offensive leader for New York with 19 points (0.9 per game), with six goals and 13 assists in 21 games (playing 18:59 per game).
Barzal Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Nov. 28
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Senators
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flames
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
Noah Dobson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
Noah Dobson is a leading scorer for New York with 18 total points this season. He has scored six goals and added 12 assists in 21 games.
Dobson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Nov. 28
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Senators
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Flames
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
