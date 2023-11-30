The Carolina Hurricanes (off a victory in their last game) and the New York Islanders (off a loss) will meet on Thursday at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

The Islanders' matchup with the Hurricanes will air on ESPN+ and Hulu

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Islanders Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/4/2023 Islanders Hurricanes 4-3 (F/OT) CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have allowed 68 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 20th in NHL action in goals against.

The Hurricanes' 70 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 18 5 14 19 12 8 56.3% Seth Jarvis 21 9 9 18 7 11 49.2% Teuvo Teravainen 21 10 6 16 9 10 48.3% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 21 8 7 15 15 7 48.1% Brady Skjei 21 3 11 14 7 9 -

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders give up 3.1 goals per game (65 in total), 17th in the league.

The Islanders' 55 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 29th in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Islanders have claimed 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.

On the defensive end, the Islanders have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that stretch.

Islanders Key Players