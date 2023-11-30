How to Watch the Hornets vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Brooklyn Nets (9-8) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (5-11) on November 30, 2023 at Barclays Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Hornets vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
Hornets vs Nets Additional Info
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets have shot at a 47% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Nets have averaged.
- This season, Charlotte has a 4-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
- The Hornets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 11th.
- The Hornets put up an average of 112.7 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 113.9 the Nets allow to opponents.
- Charlotte has put together a 5-5 record in games it scores more than 113.9 points.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- The Hornets average fewer points per game at home (111.3) than away (114.4), but also concede fewer at home (120.1) than away (123.9).
- Charlotte concedes 120.1 points per game at home, and 123.9 away.
- The Hornets collect 0.4 more assists per game at home (25.3) than away (24.9).
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Frank Ntilikina
|Out
|Leg
|Cody Martin
|Out
|Knee
|LaMelo Ball
|Out
|Ankle
|Nick Richards
|Out
|Concussion
|Brandon Miller
|Questionable
|Ankle
