The Brooklyn Nets (6-6) go head to head with the Charlotte Hornets (3-7) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup airs on YES and BSSE.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Hornets vs. Nets Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: YES, BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Hornets Games

Hornets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, LaMelo Ball gets the Hornets 14.3 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Terry Rozier gives the Hornets 22.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Gordon Hayward is averaging 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He is making 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 57.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

P.J. Washington gives the Hornets 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while averaging 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Brandon Miller is putting up 17.3 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He is making 47.4% of his shots from the field and 43.8% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets Players to Watch

Cameron Thomas averages 33 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 61.4% from the floor and 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ben Simmons averages 8.3 points, 8.3 assists and 10 rebounds per contest.

Mikal Bridges averages 20.7 points, 3.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith puts up 13.7 points, 6.3 boards and 2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Royce O'Neale posts 8 points, 6.3 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets vs. Nets Stat Comparison

Nets Hornets 114.3 Points Avg. 115 113.3 Points Allowed Avg. 121.9 46.6% Field Goal % 47.7% 38.1% Three Point % 32.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.