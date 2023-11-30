How to Watch the Clemson vs. Auburn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Auburn Tigers (4-2) face the Clemson Tigers (5-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Virginia Tech vs LSU
- Alabama vs Syracuse
- Duke vs Georgia
- Arkansas vs Florida State
- Boston College vs Kentucky
- South Carolina vs North Carolina
- Missouri vs Virginia
- Texas A&M vs Wake Forest
Clemson vs. Auburn Scoring Comparison
- The Clemson Tigers score an average of 77.8 points per game, 22.6 more points than the 55.2 the Auburn Tigers give up.
- Clemson has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 55.2 points.
- Auburn is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 77.8 points.
- The 64.7 points per game the Auburn Tigers record are the same as the Clemson Tigers give up.
- When Auburn scores more than 69.4 points, it is 2-0.
- Clemson is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 64.7 points.
- The Auburn Tigers shoot 40.1% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Clemson Tigers concede defensively.
- The Clemson Tigers' 45.9 shooting percentage from the field is 11.6 higher than the Auburn Tigers have conceded.
Clemson Leaders
- Amari Robinson: 17.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.4 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
- Dayshanette Harris: 10.0 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 45.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Ruby Whitehorn: 10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.7 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
- MaKayla Elmore: 4.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 31.1 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Maddi Cluse: 9.1 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Mississippi State
|L 81-78
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/25/2023
|Tulsa
|L 74-64
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/26/2023
|UAPB
|W 92-66
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/7/2023
|Duke
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Georgia State
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.