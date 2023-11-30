South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chesterfield County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
In Chesterfield County, South Carolina, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chesterfield County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cheraw High School at McBee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: McBee, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.