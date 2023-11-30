The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-5) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when visiting the South Florida Bulls (5-3) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Yuengling Center, airing at 11:00 AM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charleston Southern vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison

  • The Buccaneers' 62.0 points per game are only 3.0 more points than the 59.0 the Bulls allow.
  • When it scores more than 59.0 points, Charleston Southern is 1-4.
  • South Florida has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.0 points.
  • The Bulls score 59.6 points per game, 16.4 fewer points than the 76.0 the Buccaneers give up.
  • The Bulls shoot 37.3% from the field, 4.4% lower than the Buccaneers allow defensively.
  • The Buccaneers make 38.2% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% more than the Bulls' defensive field-goal percentage.

Charleston Southern Leaders

  • Catherine Alben: 15.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.9 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
  • Kennedi Jackson: 14.5 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
  • Madison Adamson: 7.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 45.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
  • Keshunti Nichols: 4.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.0 FG%
  • Alaina Nettles: 3.2 PTS, 25.0 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charleston Southern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Charleston (SC) L 70-60 The Buc Dome
11/22/2023 @ Coastal Carolina L 78-60 HTC Center
11/25/2023 Mercer W 66-53 The Buc Dome
11/30/2023 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center
12/2/2023 South Carolina State - The Buc Dome
12/6/2023 @ East Tennessee State - J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.