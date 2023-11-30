The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-5) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when visiting the South Florida Bulls (5-3) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Yuengling Center, airing at 11:00 AM ET.

Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charleston Southern vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison

The Buccaneers' 62.0 points per game are only 3.0 more points than the 59.0 the Bulls allow.

When it scores more than 59.0 points, Charleston Southern is 1-4.

South Florida has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.0 points.

The Bulls score 59.6 points per game, 16.4 fewer points than the 76.0 the Buccaneers give up.

The Bulls shoot 37.3% from the field, 4.4% lower than the Buccaneers allow defensively.

The Buccaneers make 38.2% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% more than the Bulls' defensive field-goal percentage.

Charleston Southern Leaders

Catherine Alben: 15.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.9 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

15.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.9 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Kennedi Jackson: 14.5 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

14.5 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Madison Adamson: 7.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 45.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

7.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 45.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Keshunti Nichols: 4.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.0 FG%

4.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.0 FG% Alaina Nettles: 3.2 PTS, 25.0 FG%

Charleston Southern Schedule