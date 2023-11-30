Should you wager on Andrei Svechnikov to light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders face off on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Svechnikov stats and insights

  • Svechnikov has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 3.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders have given up 65 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Svechnikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 15:32 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 14:54 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:08 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 15:21 Home W 4-2
11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:07 Home L 3-1
11/11/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 17:35 Away W 4-0
11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:13 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:07 Home W 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 16:13 Away W 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:48 Away L 2-1

Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

