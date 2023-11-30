South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Anderson County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Anderson County, South Carolina is happening today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Anderson County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Anderson Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Anderson, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wade Hampton High School - Greenville at Woodmont High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Piedmont, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.