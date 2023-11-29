Wednesday's contest that pits the Wofford Terriers (4-3) against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-4) at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 64-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wofford, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM on November 29.

The Terriers are coming off of a 65-42 victory over Southern Wesleyan in their last outing on Monday.

Wofford vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wofford vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

Prediction: Wofford 64, UNC Asheville 60

Other SoCon Predictions

Wofford Schedule Analysis

On November 14, the Terriers captured their best win of the season, an 82-52 victory over the North Carolina Central Eagles, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 351) in our computer rankings.

Wofford has one loss against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 43rd-most in the country.

Wofford 2023-24 Best Wins

82-52 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 351) on November 14

74-49 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 360) on November 11

Wofford Leaders

Rachael Rose: 19.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 45.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

19.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 45.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Maddie Heiss: 16.7 PTS, 46.0 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)

16.7 PTS, 46.0 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49) Evangelia Paulk: 8.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 31.9 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21)

8.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 31.9 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21) Annabelle Schultz: 7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.3 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)

7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.3 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46) Vitolia Tuilave: 6.9 PTS, 52.3 FG%

Wofford Performance Insights

The Terriers average 69.4 points per game (139th in college basketball) while allowing 60.9 per contest (137th in college basketball). They have a +60 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.5 points per game.

