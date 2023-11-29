How to Watch UEFA Champions League: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Wednesday, November 29
Today's UEFA Champions League lineup features top teams in action. Among those contests is PSV Eindhoven taking on Sevilla FC.
You will find info on live coverage of today's UEFA Champions League action right here.
UEFA Champions League Streaming Live Today
Watch Sevilla FC vs PSV Eindhoven
PSV Eindhoven travels to match up with Sevilla FC at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
- Favorite: Sevilla FC (+165)
- Underdog: PSV Eindhoven (+165)
- Draw: (+250)
Watch Galatasaray vs Manchester United
Manchester United is on the road to play Galatasaray at Nef Stadium in Istanbul.
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
- Favorite: Manchester United (+140)
- Underdog: Galatasaray (+175)
- Draw: (+275)
Watch Real Madrid vs SSC Napoli
SSC Napoli is on the road to match up with Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
- Favorite: Real Madrid (-115)
- Underdog: SSC Napoli (+300)
- Draw: (+285)
Watch Arsenal FC vs RC Lens
RC Lens travels to play Arsenal FC at Emirates Stadium in London.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
- Favorite: Arsenal FC (-300)
- Underdog: RC Lens (+800)
- Draw: (+450)
Watch SC Braga vs Union Berlin
Union Berlin travels to take on SC Braga at Braga Municipal in Braga.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
- Favorite: SC Braga (+110)
- Underdog: Union Berlin (+235)
- Draw: (+270)
Watch Bayern Munich vs FC Copenhagen
FC Copenhagen makes the trip to match up with Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena in Munich.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
- Favorite: Bayern Munich (-450)
- Underdog: FC Copenhagen (+1000)
- Draw: (+650)
Watch Benfica vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan travels to face Benfica at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
- Favorite: Benfica (+150)
- Underdog: Inter Milan (+190)
- Draw: (+245)
Watch Real Sociedad vs FC Salzburg
FC Salzburg makes the trip to face Real Sociedad at Reale Arena.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Real Sociedad (-205)
- Underdog: FC Salzburg (+550)
- Draw: (+350)
