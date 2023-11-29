The Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Irish score an average of 94.5 points per game, 20.0 more points than the 74.5 the Volunteers give up to opponents.

Notre Dame has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 74.5 points.

Tennessee is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 94.5 points.

The 83.5 points per game the Volunteers average are 21.7 more points than the Fighting Irish allow (61.8).

Tennessee has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 61.8 points.

When Notre Dame gives up fewer than 83.5 points, it is 5-0.

The Volunteers shoot 43.3% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Fighting Irish allow defensively.

The Fighting Irish's 51.3 shooting percentage from the field is 12.2 higher than the Volunteers have given up.

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Jewel Spear: 13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)

13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35) Jillian Hollingshead: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG%

8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG% Karoline Striplin: 10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Jasmine Powell: 12.4 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Notre Dame Leaders

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 Troy W 100-73 Thompson-Boling Arena 11/23/2023 Indiana L 71-57 Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/25/2023 Oklahoma W 76-73 Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/29/2023 Notre Dame - Thompson-Boling Arena 12/3/2023 Ohio State - Thompson-Boling Arena 12/6/2023 Middle Tennessee - Von Braun Center

Notre Dame Schedule