South Carolina Upstate vs. Coastal Carolina: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 29
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-4) will be trying to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at HTC Center. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Coastal Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate matchup.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
South Carolina Upstate vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|South Carolina Upstate Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Coastal Carolina (-1.5)
|145.5
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Coastal Carolina (-1.5)
|146.5
|-120
|-102
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Carolina Upstate vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends
- South Carolina Upstate has won two games against the spread this year.
- The Spartans have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).
- Coastal Carolina has compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, games featuring the Chanticleers have hit the over twice.
South Carolina Upstate Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- While our computer ranking puts South Carolina Upstate 336th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much better, placing it 20th-best.
- With odds of +4000, South Carolina Upstate has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.