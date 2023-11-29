The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-4) will attempt to halt a three-game home losing skid when hosting the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

  • The Spartans have shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Chanticleers have averaged.
  • South Carolina Upstate is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Chanticleers sit at 15th.
  • The Spartans score an average of 71.3 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 82.2 the Chanticleers give up to opponents.
  • South Carolina Upstate is 2-0 when it scores more than 82.2 points.

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • South Carolina Upstate averaged 74.8 points per game at home last season, and 64 on the road.
  • The Spartans gave up 64.7 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 away.
  • Beyond the arc, South Carolina Upstate made fewer 3-pointers away (5.4 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.8%) than at home (38.8%) too.

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ Minnesota L 67-53 Williams Arena
11/21/2023 @ Ball State L 75-58 John E. Worthen Arena
11/25/2023 Voorhees W 79-44 G.B. Hodge Center
11/29/2023 @ Coastal Carolina - HTC Center
12/2/2023 @ North Carolina Central - McDougald-McLendon Arena
12/9/2023 Kennesaw State - G.B. Hodge Center

