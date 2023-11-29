The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-4) will attempt to halt a three-game home losing skid when hosting the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

The Spartans have shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Chanticleers have averaged.

South Carolina Upstate is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Spartans are the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Chanticleers sit at 15th.

The Spartans score an average of 71.3 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 82.2 the Chanticleers give up to opponents.

South Carolina Upstate is 2-0 when it scores more than 82.2 points.

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

South Carolina Upstate averaged 74.8 points per game at home last season, and 64 on the road.

The Spartans gave up 64.7 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 away.

Beyond the arc, South Carolina Upstate made fewer 3-pointers away (5.4 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.8%) than at home (38.8%) too.

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule