The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-3) will try to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Presbyterian vs. North Carolina Central Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 70.0 points per game are 13.7 more points than the 56.3 the Blue Hose allow.

North Carolina Central is 3-0 when it scores more than 56.3 points.

Presbyterian is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 70.0 points.

The 61.7 points per game the Blue Hose score are 8.0 fewer points than the Eagles allow (69.7).

Presbyterian is 2-0 when scoring more than 69.7 points.

North Carolina Central has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 61.7 points.

This year the Blue Hose are shooting 41.6% from the field, only 0.3% lower than the Eagles give up.

The Eagles shoot 39.5% from the field, 4% higher than the Blue Hose allow.

Presbyterian Leaders

Bryanna Brady: 13.0 PTS, 60.7 FG%

13.0 PTS, 60.7 FG% Tilda Sjokvist: 11.4 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

11.4 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36) Christina Kline: 5.8 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

5.8 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Ashley Carrillo: 5.9 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

5.9 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Nuria Cunill: 3.9 PTS, 58.8 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Presbyterian Schedule