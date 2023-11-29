Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Lancaster County, South Carolina today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lancaster County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lakewood High School at Andrew Jackson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29

7:30 PM ET on November 29 Location: Kershaw, SC

Kershaw, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Buford High School at Lewisville High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 29

7:45 PM ET on November 29 Location: Richburg, SC

Richburg, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Lugoff-Elgin High School at Indian Land High School