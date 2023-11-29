Wednesday's game features the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-4) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-4) squaring off at HTC Center (on November 29) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-69 victory for Coastal Carolina.

There is no line set for the game.

Coastal Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Conway, South Carolina

Venue: HTC Center

Coastal Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 77, South Carolina Upstate 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Coastal Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate

Computer Predicted Spread: Coastal Carolina (-7.8)

Coastal Carolina (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 145.8

Coastal Carolina's record against the spread this season is 3-1-0, and South Carolina Upstate's is 2-3-0. The Chanticleers have gone over the point total in two games, while Spartans games have gone over one time.

Coastal Carolina Performance Insights

The Chanticleers have a -36 scoring differential, falling short by 7.2 points per game. They're putting up 75.0 points per game to rank 188th in college basketball and are allowing 82.2 per outing to rank 344th in college basketball.

Coastal Carolina prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 5.0 boards. It is collecting 38.0 rebounds per game (40th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.0 per outing.

Coastal Carolina makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (146th in college basketball) while shooting 32.2% from deep (209th in college basketball). It is making 3.6 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 11.4 per game while shooting 34.8%.

The Chanticleers' 88.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 281st in college basketball, and the 96.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 312th in college basketball.

Coastal Carolina has committed 3.2 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14.2 (317th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.0 (269th in college basketball).

