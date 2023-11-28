The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-5) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when visiting the Furman Paladins (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Timmons Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Furman vs. South Carolina State matchup in this article.

South Carolina State vs. Furman Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina State vs. Furman Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Furman Moneyline South Carolina State Moneyline BetMGM Furman (-20.5) 166.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Furman (-20.5) 166.5 -4500 +1300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina State vs. Furman Betting Trends

South Carolina State has covered four times in six games with a spread this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread three times this season (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs.

Furman has won just one game against the spread this season.

Paladins games have gone over the point total four out of five times this season.

