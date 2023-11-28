Seth Jarvis and the Carolina Hurricanes will meet the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Prop bets for Jarvis are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Seth Jarvis vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

Jarvis has averaged 19:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

In Jarvis' 20 games played this season he's scored in five of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Jarvis has a point in nine of 20 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Jarvis has an assist in seven of 20 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Jarvis hits the over on his points over/under is 53.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Jarvis going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Flyers

On defense, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 58 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 20 Games 6 17 Points 0 8 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

