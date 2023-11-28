The Carolina Hurricanes, including Sebastian Aho, are in action Tuesday versus the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Aho's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Sebastian Aho vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Aho Season Stats Insights

Aho has averaged 17:04 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Aho has a goal in five of 17 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Aho has a point in 12 of 17 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Aho has had an assist in a game 10 times this year over 17 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Aho's implied probability to go over his point total is 64.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Aho going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Aho Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 58 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 17 Games 6 17 Points 4 5 Goals 3 12 Assists 1

