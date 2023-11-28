The Sacramento Kings (9-6) are only 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (8-9) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The matchup's over/under is set at 238.5.

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -2.5 238.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento and its opponents have gone over 238.5 combined points in six of 15 games this season.

The average total in Sacramento's games this season is 230.9, 7.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Kings have a 9-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Sacramento has won five of the 10 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Sacramento has a record of 3-3 when it's favored by -140 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Kings, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

Golden State has combined with its opponent to score more than 238.5 points only twice this season.

Golden State's games this season have had an average of 228.2 points, 10.3 fewer points than this game's total.

Golden State is 5-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Warriors have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win two times (28.6%) in those games.

Golden State has a record of 2-4 when it is set as the underdog by +115 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Golden State has a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 6 40% 115.5 229.7 115.3 229.3 231.9 Warriors 2 11.8% 114.2 229.7 114 229.3 226.9

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.

The Kings have hit the over in five of their past 10 contests.

Sacramento sports the same winning percentage against the spread when playing at home (.600) as it does in away games.

The 115.5 points per game the Kings average are only 1.5 more points than the Warriors give up (114).

When Sacramento scores more than 114 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

Golden State has two wins against the spread, and is 3-7 overall, over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Warriors have gone over the total seven times.

This year, Golden State is 0-9-0 at home against the spread (.000 winning percentage). Away, it is 5-3-0 ATS (.625).

The Warriors' 114.2 points per game are only 1.1 fewer points than the 115.3 the Kings give up.

When it scores more than 115.3 points, Golden State is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Kings and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 9-6 2-4 7-8 Warriors 5-12 3-3 9-8

Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights

Kings Warriors 115.5 Points Scored (PG) 114.2 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 7-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-4 8-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-1 115.3 Points Allowed (PG) 114 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 6-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-5 5-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-4

