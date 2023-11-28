Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the Carolina Hurricanes will play the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, at Wells Fargo Center. Fancy a bet on Kotkaniemi? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

Kotkaniemi has averaged 15:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

Kotkaniemi has a goal in seven of 20 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kotkaniemi has a point in 10 games this season (out of 20), including multiple points four times.

Kotkaniemi has an assist in six of 20 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Kotkaniemi hits the over on his points over/under is 45.5%, based on the odds.

Kotkaniemi has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 58 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 20 Games 6 14 Points 2 7 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

