For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Jaccob Slavin a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jaccob Slavin score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Slavin stats and insights

Slavin has scored in three of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Flyers this season in two games (six shots).

Slavin has no points on the power play.

Slavin averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 58 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 15.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Slavin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:39 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 20:12 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 22:04 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 22:16 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:13 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 20:40 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:24 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 24:09 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 23:22 Away L 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.