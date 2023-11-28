How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers (each coming off a win in its last game) will meet on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
You can tune in to ESPN+ and Hulu to see the match unfold as the Flyers attempt to beat the Hurricanes.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|Flyers
|3-1 PHI
|10/30/2023
|Flyers
|Hurricanes
|3-2 CAR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Hurricanes are conceding 67 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 20th in league action.
- The Hurricanes' 66 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Seth Jarvis
|20
|8
|9
|17
|6
|11
|50.4%
|Sebastian Aho
|17
|5
|12
|17
|12
|8
|56.4%
|Teuvo Teravainen
|20
|10
|5
|15
|9
|10
|49.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|20
|7
|7
|14
|14
|7
|48.6%
|Martin Necas
|20
|6
|8
|14
|9
|5
|36.5%
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers' total of 58 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is 10th in the league.
- The Flyers' 63 goals on the season (three per game) rank them 19th in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Flyers have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Flyers have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 26 goals during that stretch.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Sanheim
|21
|2
|14
|16
|18
|13
|-
|Joel Farabee
|21
|8
|7
|15
|4
|5
|50%
|Travis Konecny
|21
|11
|4
|15
|6
|15
|27.6%
|Sean Couturier
|19
|5
|9
|14
|11
|16
|49.6%
|Cam Atkinson
|21
|8
|6
|14
|10
|8
|100%
