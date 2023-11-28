The Miami Heat (10-7) are monitoring seven players on the injury report, including Bam Adebayo, heading into their Tuesday, November 28 matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (12-5) at Kaseya Center, which tips at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Heat are coming off of a 112-97 loss to the Nets in their most recent outing on Saturday. Caleb Martin's team-leading 22 points paced the Heat in the losing effort.

The Bucks head into this matchup after a 108-102 victory against the Trail Blazers on Sunday. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points in the Bucks' win, leading the team.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Back 7.3 3.1 1.7 Dru Smith SG Out For Season Knee 4.3 1.6 1.6 Tyler Herro SG Out Ankle 22.9 5 4.6 R.J. Hampton PG Out Knee 0 0 0 Bam Adebayo C Questionable Hip 22.7 10.4 3.9 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Ankle 20.7 5 4 Duncan Robinson SF Questionable Thumb 14.5 2.7 2.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Khris Middleton SF Questionable Achilles 11.6 3.9 4.2 Jae Crowder SF Out Groin 8.1 3.9 1.7

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: TNT and BSWI

TNT and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.