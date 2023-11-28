The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-5) will be looking to stop a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Furman Paladins (3-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Timmons Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Furman vs. South Carolina State matchup.

Furman vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Furman vs. South Carolina State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Furman Moneyline South Carolina State Moneyline BetMGM Furman (-20.5) 166.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Furman (-20.5) 166.5 -4500 +1300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Furman vs. South Carolina State Betting Trends

Furman has covered just once in five matchups with a spread this season.

In the Paladins' five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

South Carolina State has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of six times this season.

