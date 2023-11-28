The Clemson Tigers (5-0) will look to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum as 9.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 159.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Clemson vs. Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -9.5 159.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Every Clemson game this season has finished with a combined score below 159.5 points.

The average total for Clemson's games this season is 146.4 points, 13.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Clemson is 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

Clemson has yet to play a game this season while named as the underdog.

The Tigers have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +350 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Clemson has a 22.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Clemson vs. Alabama Over/Under Stats

Games Over 159.5 % of Games Over 159.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 4 80% 97.8 177.4 74.8 141.6 153.3 Clemson 0 0% 79.6 177.4 66.8 141.6 143.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Clemson Insights & Trends

The Tigers put up an average of 79.6 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 74.8 the Crimson Tide give up to opponents.

Clemson is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when it scores more than 74.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Clemson vs. Alabama Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 4-1-0 4-0 4-1-0 Clemson 2-2-0 0-0 3-1-0

Clemson vs. Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Alabama Clemson 15-0 Home Record 15-2 9-3 Away Record 5-6 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.8 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-6-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.