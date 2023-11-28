Tuesday's game features the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) and the Clemson Tigers (5-0) clashing at Coleman Coliseum (on November 28) at 9:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 85-75 victory for Alabama.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Clemson vs. Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Clemson vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 85, Clemson 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama (-9.9)

Alabama (-9.9) Computer Predicted Total: 159.5

Alabama has gone 4-1-0 against the spread, while Clemson's ATS record this season is 2-2-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Crimson Tide are 4-1-0 and the Tigers are 3-1-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers' +64 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.6 points per game (97th in college basketball) while giving up 66.8 per outing (106th in college basketball).

Clemson comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.6 boards. It pulls down 33.2 rebounds per game (188th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.6.

Clemson makes 3.0 more threes per contest than the opposition, 10.0 (26th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.0.

Clemson has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 9.2 (31st in college basketball) while forcing 10.8 (282nd in college basketball).

