The Clemson Tigers (5-0) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when visiting the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Clemson matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Clemson vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Clemson has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this season.

Alabama has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of five times this season.

Clemson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Clemson's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.