The Clemson Tigers (5-0) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when visiting the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Clemson matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Clemson vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Clemson Moneyline
BetMGM Alabama (-9.5) 159.5 -500 +350 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Alabama (-9.5) 158.5 -480 +360 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. Alabama Betting Trends

  • Clemson has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this season.
  • Alabama has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
  • The Crimson Tide and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of five times this season.

Clemson Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +20000
  • Clemson's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.