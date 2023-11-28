The Clemson Tigers (5-0) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Clemson vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 47.5% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 43.9% the Crimson Tide's opponents have shot this season.

Clemson has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.

The Tigers are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide sit at 70th.

The Tigers average only 4.8 more points per game (79.6) than the Crimson Tide allow (74.8).

Clemson is 4-0 when it scores more than 74.8 points.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Clemson averaged 6.6 more points per game at home (78.4) than on the road (71.8).

At home, the Tigers allowed 65.2 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away (73.1).

Clemson sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.8%) than on the road (33.2%).

