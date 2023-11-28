The Clemson Tigers (5-0) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Clemson vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Clemson Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 47.5% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 43.9% the Crimson Tide's opponents have shot this season.
  • Clemson has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide sit at 70th.
  • The Tigers average only 4.8 more points per game (79.6) than the Crimson Tide allow (74.8).
  • Clemson is 4-0 when it scores more than 74.8 points.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Clemson averaged 6.6 more points per game at home (78.4) than on the road (71.8).
  • At home, the Tigers allowed 65.2 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away (73.1).
  • Clemson sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.8%) than on the road (33.2%).

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Davidson W 68-65 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/19/2023 Boise State W 85-68 Littlejohn Coliseum
11/24/2023 Alcorn State W 90-69 Littlejohn Coliseum
11/28/2023 @ Alabama - Coleman Coliseum
12/3/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
12/6/2023 South Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum

