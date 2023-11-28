Tuesday's game at McAlister Field House has the Citadel Bulldogs (3-4) taking on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 75-62 victory, as our model heavily favors Citadel.

There is no line set for the game.

Citadel vs. Charleston Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: McAlister Field House

Citadel vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Citadel 75, Charleston Southern 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Citadel vs. Charleston Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Citadel (-12.9)

Citadel (-12.9) Computer Predicted Total: 136.8

Citadel's record against the spread this season is 3-2-0, while Charleston Southern's is 1-3-0. The Bulldogs have a 1-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Buccaneers have a record of 2-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Citadel Performance Insights

The Bulldogs score 65.4 points per game (325th in college basketball) and allow 66.3 (96th in college basketball) for a -6 scoring differential overall.

Citadel is 194th in the country at 33.1 rebounds per game. That's 4.2 more than the 28.9 its opponents average.

Citadel makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6. It shoots 30.5% from deep while its opponents hit 33.6% from long range.

The Bulldogs put up 91.8 points per 100 possessions (239th in college basketball), while giving up 93 points per 100 possessions (253rd in college basketball).

Citadel forces 9.7 turnovers per game (325th in college basketball) while committing 10 (58th in college basketball action).

