Presbyterian vs. Elon November 27 Tickets & Start Time
The Elon Phoenix (1-2) will face the Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.
Presbyterian vs. Elon Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Presbyterian Top Players (2022-23)
- Marquis Barnett: 9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Terrell Ard Jr.: 7.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Owen McCormack: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kobe Stewart: 7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Trevon Reddish: 7.2 PTS, 4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Elon Top Players (2022-23)
- Sean Halloran: 13 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Max Mackinnon: 11.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Torrence Watson: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sam Sherry: 9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Zac Ervin: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Presbyterian vs. Elon Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Elon Rank
|Elon AVG
|Presbyterian AVG
|Presbyterian Rank
|326th
|65.4
|Points Scored
|63.2
|347th
|227th
|71.6
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|156th
|270th
|30.1
|Rebounds
|30
|278th
|280th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|6
|315th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|10.8
|333rd
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
