The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-2) battle the Elon Phoenix (3-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Schar Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Presbyterian vs. Elon Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina TV: FloHoops

Presbyterian Stats Insights

The Blue Hose's 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Phoenix have given up to their opponents (47.7%).

Presbyterian is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.

The Blue Hose are the 179th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix sit at 293rd.

The Blue Hose score only 3.2 fewer points per game (77) than the Phoenix give up to opponents (80.2).

Presbyterian has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 80.2 points.

Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Presbyterian averaged 10.8 more points per game at home (68.6) than on the road (57.8).

The Blue Hose allowed 66 points per game at home last season, and 73.1 away.

Beyond the arc, Presbyterian sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.9 per game) than at home (6.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.2%) than at home (32.5%) as well.

Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule