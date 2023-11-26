The Tennessee Titans (3-7) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Carolina Panthers (1-9), losers of three straight, on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee is a 3.5-point favorite in the matchup. The over/under has been set at 37.

Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Titans as they ready for this matchup against the Panthers. The betting trends and insights for the Panthers can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Titans.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Titans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Titans (-3.5) 37 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Titans (-4) 37 -194 +162 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 12 Odds

Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Panthers vs. Titans Betting Insights

Carolina has posted two wins against the spread this season.

As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, the Panthers have two wins ATS (2-6).

This year, three of Carolina's 10 games have hit the over.

Tennessee has a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Three of Tennessee's 10 games with a set total have hit the over (30%).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.