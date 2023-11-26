On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, the Tennessee Titans will host the Carolina Panthers.

Adam Thielen Touchdown Odds

Thielen Odds to Score First TD: +900

Thielen Odds to Score Anytime TD: +440

Derrick Henry Touchdown Odds

Henry Odds to Score First TD: +380

Henry Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220

More Panthers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Darrell Demont Chark Jr. - - 24.5 (-113) Adam Thielen - - 66.5 (-113) Miles Sanders - 27.5 (-113) 10.5 (-113) Tommy Tremble - - 17.5 (-113) Chuba Hubbard - 44.5 (-113) 9.5 (-113) Bryce Young 198.5 (-113) - - Jonathan Mingo - - 27.5 (-113)

More Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Derrick Henry - 72.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) DeAndre Hopkins - - 55.5 (-113) Will Levis 195.5 (-113) - - Chris Moore - - 15.5 (-113) Chigoziem Okonkwo - - 21.5 (-113) Tyjae Spears - 22.5 (-113) 16.5 (-115) Nick Westbrook-Ikhine - - 17.5 (-113)

