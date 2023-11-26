Michael Bunting and the Carolina Hurricanes will face the Columbus Blue Jackets at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. Looking to bet on Bunting's props versus the Blue Jackets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Michael Bunting vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Bunting Season Stats Insights

Bunting's plus-minus this season, in 14:35 per game on the ice, is -3.

Bunting has a goal in four of 18 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Bunting has a point in nine of 18 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Bunting has an assist in seven of 18 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Bunting's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he hits the over.

Bunting has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bunting Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 73 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 18 Games 3 12 Points 2 4 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

