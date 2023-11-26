How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Coming off a loss last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (who won their previous game) on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET.
You can turn on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO to watch as the Hurricanes and the Blue Jackets meet.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have conceded 65 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 19th in league play in goals against.
- The Hurricanes' 63 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that stretch.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sebastian Aho
|16
|5
|11
|16
|11
|7
|54.5%
|Seth Jarvis
|19
|8
|7
|15
|5
|11
|50.4%
|Teuvo Teravainen
|19
|10
|4
|14
|8
|8
|50%
|Brady Skjei
|19
|2
|11
|13
|4
|7
|-
|Martin Necas
|19
|6
|7
|13
|9
|5
|37%
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets have given up 73 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 28th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets' 60 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 20th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets have secured 50.0% of the possible points with a 2-6-2 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that time.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Zachary Werenski
|19
|1
|14
|15
|5
|8
|-
|Boone Jenner
|21
|11
|3
|14
|5
|9
|57.4%
|Ivan Provorov
|21
|1
|12
|13
|14
|3
|-
|Kirill Marchenko
|19
|5
|6
|11
|4
|11
|21.4%
|Adam Fantilli
|21
|4
|6
|10
|6
|9
|40.2%
