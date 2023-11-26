The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-3) are 3.5-point favorites as they look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at HTC Center. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 144.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Coastal Carolina vs. North Carolina Central Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Coastal Carolina -3.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coastal Carolina Betting Records & Stats

In 13 games last season, Coastal Carolina and its opponents scored more than 144.5 total points.

The average number of points in Coastal Carolina's outings last season was 147.3, which is 2.8 more points than the over/under for this game.

Coastal Carolina compiled a 10-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Coastal Carolina put together a 2-6 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 25% of those games).

The Chanticleers played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter in only two games last season, and they lost both.

Coastal Carolina has a 65.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Coastal Carolina vs. North Carolina Central Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 144.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 144.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Coastal Carolina 13 50% 73.3 148.9 74 139.9 141.7 North Carolina Central 9 39.1% 75.6 148.9 65.9 139.9 140.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Coastal Carolina Insights & Trends

Last year, the 73.3 points per game the Chanticleers scored were 7.4 more points than the Eagles allowed (65.9).

When Coastal Carolina totaled more than 65.9 points last season, it went 8-10 against the spread and 11-12 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Coastal Carolina vs. North Carolina Central Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Coastal Carolina 10-16-0 1-3 14-12-0 North Carolina Central 13-10-0 4-3 12-11-0

Coastal Carolina vs. North Carolina Central Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Coastal Carolina North Carolina Central 8-8 Home Record 13-1 3-11 Away Record 4-10 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.4 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.