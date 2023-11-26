Sunday's contest features the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-2) and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-3) clashing at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 75-50 victory for heavily favored Coastal Carolina according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 26.

The Chanticleers head into this matchup on the heels of a 78-60 victory against Charleston Southern on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Coastal Carolina vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, North Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Coastal Carolina vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 75, UNC Wilmington 50

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Coastal Carolina Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Chanticleers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Coastal Carolina is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Coastal Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

78-72 on the road over Furman (No. 281) on November 18

78-60 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 325) on November 22

73-61 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 349) on November 15

Coastal Carolina Leaders

Makaila Cange: 10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Alancia Ramsey: 7.4 PTS, 10.2 REB, 35.9 FG%

7.4 PTS, 10.2 REB, 35.9 FG% Arin Freeman: 9.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%

9.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG% Dalanna Carter: 9.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

9.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Deaja Richardson: 16.5 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)

Coastal Carolina Performance Insights

The Chanticleers are being outscored by eight points per game, with a -40 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.8 points per game (212th in college basketball), and allow 72.8 per outing (304th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.