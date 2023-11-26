Charleston (SC) vs. Kent State November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Kent State Golden Flashes (2-1) will play the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Charleston (SC) vs. Kent State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Charleston (SC) Top Players (2022-23)
- Ryan Larson: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ante Brzovic: 11.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dalton Bolon: 12.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Jaylon Scott: 4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Pat Robinson III: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Kent State Top Players (2022-23)
- Sincere Carry: 17.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Malique Jacobs: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Miryne Thomas: 10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chris Payton: 6.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK
- Cli'Ron Hornbeak: 5.4 PTS, 5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
Charleston (SC) vs. Kent State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kent State Rank
|Kent State AVG
|Charleston (SC) AVG
|Charleston (SC) Rank
|73rd
|76.1
|Points Scored
|80.1
|16th
|55th
|65.9
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|88th
|126th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|37.2
|5th
|91st
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|11.9
|2nd
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|9.9
|10th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|13.7
|128th
|99th
|11
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
