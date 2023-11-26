The Kent State Golden Flashes (4-2) welcome in the Charleston (SC) Cougars (2-3) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kent State vs. Charleston (SC) matchup.

Charleston (SC) vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charleston (SC) vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kent State Moneyline Charleston (SC) Moneyline BetMGM Kent State (-7.5) 148.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kent State (-7.5) 148.5 -310 +245 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Charleston (SC) vs. Kent State Betting Trends

Charleston (SC) has put together a 0-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Kent State is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

In the Golden Flashes' five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

