How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. Kent State on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Kent State Golden Flashes (4-2) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the Charleston (SC) Cougars (2-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center. It airs at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Charleston (SC) vs. Kent State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Charleston (SC) Stats Insights
- The Cougars' 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Golden Flashes have given up to their opponents (41.7%).
- The Golden Flashes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars rank 35th.
- The Cougars' 69.4 points per game are just 2.3 fewer points than the 71.7 the Golden Flashes allow.
- When it scores more than 71.7 points, Charleston (SC) is 1-1.
Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Charleston (SC) averaged 84.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 79.5.
- The Cougars conceded fewer points at home (66.8 per game) than away (69.3) last season.
- Charleston (SC) sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than on the road (10.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.7%) than on the road (35.5%).
Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Vermont
|L 73-64
|HTC Center
|11/17/2023
|Wyoming
|L 67-60
|HTC Center
|11/19/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|W 80-72
|HTC Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Kent State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/1/2023
|Liberty
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
