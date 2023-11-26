The Kent State Golden Flashes (4-2) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the Charleston (SC) Cougars (2-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center. It airs at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Charleston (SC) vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

The Cougars' 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Golden Flashes have given up to their opponents (41.7%).

The Golden Flashes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars rank 35th.

The Cougars' 69.4 points per game are just 2.3 fewer points than the 71.7 the Golden Flashes allow.

When it scores more than 71.7 points, Charleston (SC) is 1-1.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Charleston (SC) averaged 84.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 79.5.

The Cougars conceded fewer points at home (66.8 per game) than away (69.3) last season.

Charleston (SC) sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than on the road (10.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.7%) than on the road (35.5%).

