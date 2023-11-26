Adam Thielen will be up against the 21st-ranked passing defense in the league when his Carolina Panthers meet the Tennessee Titans in Week 12, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Thielen's 76 grabs (on 97 targets) have netted him a team-high 726 yards (72.6 per game) and four TDs this season.

Thielen vs. the Titans

Thielen vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games Tennessee has allowed five opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Titans have allowed 10 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Tennessee has allowed two players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Titans yield 230.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Titans have the No. 7 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 12 this season (1.2 per game).

Adam Thielen Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 65.5 (-118)

Thielen Receiving Insights

In seven of 10 games this season, Thielen has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Thielen has 25.7% of his team's target share (97 targets on 378 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 97 times, averaging 7.5 yards per target (65th in NFL).

Thielen has a touchdown catch in four of 10 games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has four total touchdowns this season (30.8% of his team's 13 offensive TDs).

With 11 red zone targets, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 34.4% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.

Thielen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cowboys 11/19/2023 Week 11 11 TAR / 8 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 11/9/2023 Week 10 10 TAR / 6 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 5 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 11 TAR / 8 REC / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/15/2023 Week 6 13 TAR / 11 REC / 115 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

