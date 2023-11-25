The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-2) will face the Wofford Terriers (2-0) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Wofford vs. UNC Asheville Game Information

Wofford Top Players (2022-23)

B.J. Mack: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jackson Paveletzke: 15.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

15.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Messiah Jones: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Corey Tripp: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Kyler Filewich: 6.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

UNC Asheville Top Players (2022-23)

Drew Pember: 20.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK

20.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK Tajion Jones: 14.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Nicholas McMullen: 8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Jamon Battle: 6.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Caleb Burgess: 5.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Wofford vs. UNC Asheville Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UNC Asheville Rank UNC Asheville AVG Wofford AVG Wofford Rank 114th 74.4 Points Scored 74.7 105th 146th 69.1 Points Allowed 72.5 251st 183rd 31.7 Rebounds 30.5 258th 302nd 6.9 Off. Rebounds 8 222nd 125th 7.8 3pt Made 7.5 166th 204th 12.7 Assists 12.5 221st 311th 13.3 Turnovers 10.6 51st

