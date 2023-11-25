Wofford vs. UNC Asheville: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 25
The Wofford Terriers (2-3) will try to turn around a three-game losing skid when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bell Centre. This contest is at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UNC Asheville vs. Wofford matchup in this article.
Wofford vs. UNC Asheville Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Wofford vs. UNC Asheville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UNC Asheville Moneyline
|Wofford Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UNC Asheville (-4.5)
|152.5
|-250
|+190
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UNC Asheville (-5.5)
|152.5
|-250
|+198
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wofford vs. UNC Asheville Betting Trends
- Wofford has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Terriers have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- UNC Asheville has compiled a 0-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- All of the Bulldogs games have hit the over this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.