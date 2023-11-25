The Wofford Terriers (2-3) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-3) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bell Centre. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Wofford vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Wofford Stats Insights

  • Wofford has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Terriers are the 248th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 33rd.
  • The Terriers' 77.6 points per game are only 1.4 more points than the 76.2 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • Wofford is 2-0 when it scores more than 76.2 points.

Wofford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Wofford averaged 80.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.5.
  • At home, the Terriers gave up 68.6 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.0).
  • At home, Wofford knocked down 7.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 fewer than it averaged away (7.9). Wofford's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.2%) than on the road (35.1%) too.

Wofford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Tennessee L 82-61 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/19/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 98-76 Cassell Coliseum
11/24/2023 Canisius L 76-67 Place Bell Arena
11/25/2023 UNC Asheville - Bell Centre
11/26/2023 Lipscomb - Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
12/2/2023 @ Middle Tennessee - Murphy Athletic Center

